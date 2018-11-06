BizTech Share

Americans to vote in elections on Tuesday | Money Talks

Campaigning is finishing up in the US ahead of midterm elections seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency. On Tuesday, Americans will determine which party will control the US Congress, and the outcome may have an impact on the Trump administration's economic plans. While plenty of issues will be driving Americans to the polls, how they feel about Trump himself could be a key concern. Gavin Blackburn reports. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #USelections #MidtermElections #Trump