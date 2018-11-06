POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Election: Nostalgia For Authoritarian Rule?
Is Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, South America's Donald Trump, as has been suggested? He has in the past supported former South American dictators, saying in 1998 that Chile’s Augusto Pinochet ‘should have killed more people.’ So where will he take a country of more than 200 million people? And what was the appeal that got him to the Presidential Palace? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BrazilElection #JairBolsonaro #Bolsonaro
November 6, 2018
