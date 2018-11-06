World Share

Brazil Election: The return of military hard men?

The election of a former military man as Brazil’s President, who has said he believes in torture, has raised a number of questions. Not least, if it can happen in the world's fourth largest democracy, where next? Roundtable looks at the events that led to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s rise and what life might be like for Brazilians when he takes over. Joining us at the Roundtable is Cristina Tardaguila, Director of Agencia Lupa, a fact-checking newswire service; James Green, Professor of Modern Latin American and Brazilian Studies at Brown University; Octavio Ferraz, Reader in Trans-National Law at King’s College London; and Richard Lapper, Associate Fellow at the Global Economy and Finance Department and the US and Americas Programme at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BrazilElection #JairBolsonaro #Bolsonaro