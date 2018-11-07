POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should the US have reimposed sanctions on Iran?
18:47
World
Should the US have reimposed sanctions on Iran?
The US has brought sanctions back, hitting Iran's oil, shipping and banking industries. Washington's measures are sure to hurt the country's already ailing economy. But Tehran would have hoped it could count on its friends in Europe. Well, perhaps not for long. Denmark has called for even tougher action against Tehran after it said it discovered an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist. The threat of further sanctions is now very real. At a meeting of EU leaders, several countries, including the UK and France, supported the Danish call to punish Iran. At the same time those EU members also criticised Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions. So what is Europe going to do? Guests: Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Ali Fathollah Nejad Visiting fellow, Brookings Doha Centre Roxanne Ganji Iranian-American activist
November 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?