POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China offers to resume trade talks with the US | Money Talks
06:15
BizTech
China offers to resume trade talks with the US | Money Talks
China is extending an olive branch to the US, to try to resolve a trade dispute that's seen both countries impose tariffs on more than $350 billion worth of goods. The Chinese vice president said Beijing is ready to discuss how the two economic giants could ease trade tensions, which have hurt their economies and rattled markets. It follows similar comments from the Chinese president but his US counterpart is giving-off mixed messages. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we are joined by Hong Bo, professor in financial economics at SOAS University of London. #TradeWars #China #UStariffs
November 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?