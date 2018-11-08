BizTech Share

China offers to resume trade talks with the US | Money Talks

China is extending an olive branch to the US, to try to resolve a trade dispute that's seen both countries impose tariffs on more than $350 billion worth of goods. The Chinese vice president said Beijing is ready to discuss how the two economic giants could ease trade tensions, which have hurt their economies and rattled markets. It follows similar comments from the Chinese president but his US counterpart is giving-off mixed messages. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we are joined by Hong Bo, professor in financial economics at SOAS University of London. #TradeWars #China #UStariffs