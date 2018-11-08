POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asylum seekers march towards US border | Money Talks
Asylum seekers march towards US border | Money Talks
Thousands of Central Americans migrants have resumed their push toward the United States hoping to get asylum and a better life, away from poverty and violence. US President Donald Trump says they are not welcome and he's spending millions to keep them out. Mobin Nasir reports on the controversy in the US over immigration reform, and what it could mean for those hoping to enter the country. For more on this story, we speak to TRT World's Editor at Large, Craig Copetas. #MigrantCaravan #CentralAmerica #USborder
November 8, 2018
