Will the Democrats impeach Donald Trump after taking control of the House of Representatives?
18:55
World
Now that Democrats control the US House, will they impeach Donald Trump? It might be tempting, but they probably wouldn’t get a conviction in a Senate that’s still run by Republicans. Guests: Marjorie Margolies Former Democratic Congresswoman from Pennsylvania Mica Mosbacher Republican strategist Alexandra Rojas Executive director of Justice Democrats Mark Burns Former Republican congressional candidate
November 8, 2018
