A BLUE RIPPLE! Democrats may have taken the House but can they put the brakes on the Trump train?

Only hours after midterm elections left both Republicans and Democrats claiming victory, president Trump went about changing the conversation. He fired long-time loyalist Jeff Sessions from his post as Attorney General – replacing him with an outspoken critic of the Mueller probe. It’s a decision that leaves his opponents furious, months before the newly Democratic House can challenge him on it. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #MidtermElections2018