Turkey steps up attacks on PKK-linked YPG terror group in northern Syria
02:54
World
Turkey steps up attacks on PKK-linked YPG terror group in northern Syria
For more than three decades, Turkey has been embroiled in a war with the PKK terror group and its offshoots. Ankara has long warned, that the war in neighboring Syria would give the PKK an opening to expand its reach, through its affiliate the YPG. It's a group that the US has supported with arms and training, against Turkey's wishes, in its fight against Daesh. James Kim reports
November 9, 2018
