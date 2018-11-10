POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cuba turns to old allies to boost business | Money Talks
Until 2016, many Cubans hoped renewed ties with the United States would invigorate their economy. But earlier November 2018, President Donald Trump tightened the US embargo of the island. And with his Republican Party gaining even more control of the Senate after the midterms, it's likely to stay in place. As Ed Augustin reports, Cuba is now looking to old allies for trade and investment. #Cuba #USembargo #Business
November 10, 2018
