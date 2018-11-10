POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela On The Edge: Indigenous Venezuelans driven out by economy

Living off a garbage dump in a foreign country has become a better option than staying at home for some Venezuelans. The United Nations says nearly two million people have left Venezuela over the past four years. Among them thousands of indigenous people struggling to survive in neighbouring Colombia. Manuel Rueda has more from the eastern town of Puerto Carreno. #Venezuela #EconomicCrisis
November 10, 2018
