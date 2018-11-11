World Share

WWI Centenary: Macron takes aim at nationalism at ceremony

The leaders of France and Germany have taken aim at 'blinkered' nationalism - as world leaders marked the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War One. Following commemoration events at the Arc de Triomphe, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel warned other world leaders that self-interest and isolation is not the solution, and called for a unified approach to world peace. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Paris. #WorldWarOne #Macron #Nationalism