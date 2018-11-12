POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: Camp fire destroys more than 6,700 buildings
02:00
World
California Wildfires: Camp fire destroys more than 6,700 buildings
At least 31 people have been killed in two wildfires that have been raging across California since Thursday. Over one a hundred people are missing in what appears to be one of the most destructive fires in the state's history. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has been embedded with a firefighter unit in Los Angeles, he says their priority was to attend to the most threatening cases, as they were far from containing the blazes. #California #Wildfires #Evacuation
November 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?