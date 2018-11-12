POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Could World War One have been avoided?
It was a bullet in Bosnia that sent the world to war. Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to Austro-Hungarian throne was shot to death by a Bosnian Serb nationalist while he visited Sarajevo. It set off a series of miscalculations and ultimatums that led to a global conflict which would claim almost 20 million lives. But could it all have been avoided? Guests Mesut Uyar Turkish military historian Sean McMeekin WWI historian and author of ‘The Ottoman Endgame’ Annika Mombauer History lecturer and author of ‘The Origins of the First World War’
November 12, 2018
