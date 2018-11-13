Stan Lee | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

He was the quirky father of the Marvel Universe, and the man who put a smile on everyone's faces with his sly cameos. Stan Lee passed away on Monday. He taught the world the difference between good and evil, that not all superheroes wore capes, and made us believe even we mortals could take down bad guys and look good doing it. So we here at Showcase remember the life and career of one of the most creative minds in pop culture history. And to speak more about the imprint Stan Lee left on the superhero universe, we talk to entertainment editor Ryan Britt.