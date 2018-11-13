POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Darius Vassell: The road back to Ankaragucu
In 2009, Manchester City striker Darius Vassell swapped the Etihad Stadium for something completely different. The former England striker left his home country to sign for Ankaragucu in the Turkish capital Ankara. It was a decision that turned out to be career and life-defining. Vassell has re-visited Ankaragucu and has been speaking to Beyond the Game's Samantha Johnson about his tumultuous time in the Turkish Super Lig. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #DariusVassell #VassellAnkaragucu #TurkishFootball #TurkishSuperLig
November 13, 2018
