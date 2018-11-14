Health Innovation Summit in Doha

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Millions of people in low-income countries die from preventable diseases each year. Nearly half the world's population is still at risk from malaria, and Ebola is back in Africa. The DRC is facing its worst outbreak of the disease. At a summit in Qatar, two thousand healthcare experts have come together, to try to create a healthier world. Guest: Lord Darzi of Denham Executive Chair of the World Innovation Summit for Health
November 14, 2018
