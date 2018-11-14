POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How has the Taliban made large gains in Afghanistan?
13:33
World
How has the Taliban made large gains in Afghanistan?
Seventeen years after US-led forces toppled the Taliban in Afghanistan, the militant group has regained ground. Some say the militant group controls almost half the country. So is the Afghan government losing control? And can they protect their own people? Guests: Javid Faisal Former deputy spokesman for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan David Sedney Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia.
November 14, 2018
