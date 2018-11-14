22nd Istanbul Theatre Festival | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts has been working to enrich the city's artistic life since the early 1970s. They've helped build Turkey's arts scene by staging everything from jazz festivals to contemporary art biennales. And now, they're once again putting Turkey on the global artistic map with their 22nd annual Theatre Festival. To speak about the festival, Showcase is joined by its director Leman Yilmaz.
November 14, 2018
