The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution | Exhibitions | Showcase

The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution

Although it’s been 100 years since the Romanov dynasty ended in the most gruesome way, fascination with the Russian imperial family remains as high as ever. And now an exhibit in London is re-examining the fate of the House of Romanov through the prism of science, medicine and forensics. We sent Showcase's Miranda Atty out to do a little digging for herself. And we speak with author Helen Rappaport to find out more details about the mystery behind Russia's last royal dynasty. She has penned several books on the royal family, including her last one titled 'The Race to Save the Romanovs'.