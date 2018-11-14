World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israeli defence minister resigns over ceasefire

Israeli defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, has resigned from the conservative government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was in protest over the Gaza ceasefire announced on Tuesday. After a serious escalation of violence between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, Lieberman called the Egyptian-mediated deal a surrender to terror. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza City. #Israel #Palestine #Lieberman