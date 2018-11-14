POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: CNN files lawsuit against White House
The Trump administration has responded in a US District Court to a lawsuit from CNN - claiming the government is violating press freedom. The network is suing the government for revoking the "hard pass" press credentials of its chief Whitehouse correspondent. CNN's lawsuit has been backed up by the Whitehouse Correspondent's Association and all the major US networks. #Trump #CNN #WhiteHouse
November 14, 2018
