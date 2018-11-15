POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should Washington DC become America’s 51st state?
15:37
World
Should Washington DC become America’s 51st state?
Washingtonians don't have representation in either the House or the Senate, which has earned the US government condemnation from observers of international law. So how can nearly 700,000 people live in the world's most powerful capital, but not have a voice in their own legislature? Guests: Walter Smith Executive director DC Appleseed Center for Law & Justice Hans von Spakovsky Heritage Foundation's Election Law Reform Initiative
November 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?