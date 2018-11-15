POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Small businesses make up more than half of Turkey’s GDP | Money Talks
02:10
BizTech
Small businesses make up more than half of Turkey’s GDP | Money Talks
Startups in Turkey are getting a billion-dollar push from a consortium of financial institutions led by the European Investment Fund. TRT World’s senior business producer Mobin Nasir caught up with its fund manager, Yavuz Kaynar at the Capital Markets Summit in Istanbul on Wednesday. He began by asking him how the investments are helping small businesses. #Startup #Business #CapitalMarketSummit
November 15, 2018
