Brexit Talks: Theresa May says she got the best Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting for her political life. Her plan for Brexit is under fire. Several members of her own cabinet have resigned and a motion of no confidence has been tabled by members of her own party. In a hostile House of Commons there was widespread opposition to the proposed Brexit deal. But in the last few hours, the Prime Minister delivered a defiant performance and pledged to carry on. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK