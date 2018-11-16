World Share

The truce in Gaza – Is it a Hamas victory over Israel?

After days of Israel and Hamas trading air strikes for rocket attacks, both sides have stepped back and accepted an Egyptian brokered cease-fire. International condemnation to, what many are calling, Isarel disproportionate response has been swift. Turkey's presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin called the strikes brutal and illegal, while Germany Foreign Office condemned Israel. Dubbed, the world's largest open air prison, Gaza has been blockaded by Israel for the past 11 years, severely restricting the movement of the enclave's two-million plus residents. Power cuts and shortages of everyday items is a daily occurrence. Guests: Sami Al Arian Professor Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University Asaf Ronel Journalist Haaretz