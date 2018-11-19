POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Khashoggi Killing: Trump says Khashoggi's final moments were "vicious"
02:10
World
US President Donald Trump says he will not listen to an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi's final moments of "suffering". The journalist was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. The CIA has reportedly concluded that the order was made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But Trump has been hesitant to accept that conclusion. Reagan Des Vignes explains. #Khashoggi #Trump #MBS
November 19, 2018
