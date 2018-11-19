World Share

Migrant Caravan: Protests want Central American migrants out

Nearly three thousand migrants have arrived at the US border with Mexico. They're part of a caravan of Central Americans who say they're fleeing violence and poverty. Their plans to claim asylum in the United States have been made more difficult by both Mexican and American authorities, who have placed barbed wire and metal walls at the largest land crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston is in Tijuana. #MigrantCaravan #Mexico #USborder