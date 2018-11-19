POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Migrant Caravan: Protests want Central American migrants out
02:25
World
Migrant Caravan: Protests want Central American migrants out
Nearly three thousand migrants have arrived at the US border with Mexico. They're part of a caravan of Central Americans who say they're fleeing violence and poverty. Their plans to claim asylum in the United States have been made more difficult by both Mexican and American authorities, who have placed barbed wire and metal walls at the largest land crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston is in Tijuana. #MigrantCaravan #Mexico #USborder
November 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?