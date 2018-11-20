POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit uncertainty looms over economy | Money Talks
06:44
BizTech
Brexit uncertainty looms over economy | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has stared-down her critics and vowed to see her Brexit deal through. Her defiance managed to lift the British pound from two-year lows, and it also managed to rally the support of some prominent business leaders. But several of her ministers have quit over the draft agreement, and a Brexiteer coup could oust her from her job. Whatever the outcome, the ongoing uncertainty is hurting businesses, as Mobin Nasir reports. And Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, joins us for more analysis. #Brexit #Economy #TheresaMay
November 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?