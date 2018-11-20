World Share

Human beings could become the first species to document their own extinction

Human beings could become the first species to document their own extinction. That's the warning from the United Nations. Ecosystems are collapsing and killing the world's wildlife. Without them, the lack of clean water and food would threaten the existence of humanity. There's still time to save ourselves, and the UN's biodiversity chief is urging governments to take action to protect the planet. But they must do it now. Hyder Abbasi reports.