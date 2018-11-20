World Share

Macron and Merkel call for a European army. But do they really need one?

French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Europe needs to protect itself from China, Russia and the United States. US President Donald Trump took the comment as an insult. Then, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel chimed in, throwing her full support behind Macron, suggesting an EU army would actually complement NATO. But is that really the case? Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Polish Parliament with ruling Law and Justice party Klaus Jurgens Political analyst