Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested | Money Talks
05:56
BizTech
He rescued Nissan from bankruptcy and brought Renault and Mitsubishi Motors into the fold, creating the auto industry's largest global alliance. But now chairman Carlos Ghosn's been arrested in Japan, accused of financial misconduct over a number of years. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that has thrown all three carmakers into turmoil. For more on this, we speak to Antonio Ferreira, partner at the tech and innovation consultancy, TechHQ. #Nissan #CarlosGhosn #Japan
November 21, 2018
