The War In Yemen: Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi ceasefire

The Saudi-led coalition has rejected a ceasefire and will keep bombing positions held by Houthi rebels in Yemen's port city of Hudaida. The coalition has carried out more than 10 air strikes on the rebel-held city. The renewed offensive comes after both Houthis and coalition forces suspended fighting, saying they would take part in a new round of UN peace talks. Caitlin McGee reports. #Yemen #Ceasefire #SaudiArabia