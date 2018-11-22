World Share

Is Myanmar safe for the Rohingya to return to?

Over a year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. And with good reason. The persecuted Muslim minority escaped as their homes burned to the ground and friends and family members were raped and murdered. It was part of a brutal military crackdown so severe, the UN called it an act of genocide. But now Bangladesh wants them to go back. A repatriation deal with Myanmar was agreed and, after months of delays, the first batch of Rohingya was finally supposed to leave. But they refused, until their demands for justice and citizenship are met. Now the refugees remain in Bangladesh, and no one is sure when, or even if they'll ever be going home. Sandra Gathmann reports.