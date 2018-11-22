POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Court of Human Rights rules Russia’s Alexey Navalny arrest were politically motivated
09:23
World
The European Court of Human Rights rules Russia’s Alexey Navalny arrest were politically motivated
Alexey Navalny is one of Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics. And according to his supporters he’s had to pay the price for it multiple times. In just two years, the Russian opposition leader was detained seven times. Now the European Court of Human Rights has ruled his arrests were politically motivated. And it ordered the Kremlin to pay him more than 70,000 dollars in damages. So is Alexey Navalny a criminal as the Kremlin says? Or is Moscow suppressing pluralism? Sergey Markov Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Artemyev Media manager at Amnesty International
November 22, 2018
