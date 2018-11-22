POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Rohingya demands being ignored?
18:03
World
Are Rohingya demands being ignored?
Over a year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. The persecuted minority said they were forced to escape rape and murder as part of a brutal military crackdown. But now Bangladesh wants them to go back. But the Rohingya say they won’t go until their demands of justice and citizenship are met. But are their demands being ignored? Guests: Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Organising Secretary of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League Ro Nay San Lwin Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Nyo Ohn Myint Former member of Myanmar’s ruling National League For Democracy
November 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?