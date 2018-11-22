POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zeugma's Gypsy Girl | Archeology | Showcase
Zeugma's Gypsy Girl | Archeology | Showcase
With her doleful eyes, Zeugma's world-renowned "Gypsy Girl" is considered the Mona Lisa of mosaics. Almost since the day it was unearthed, Turkish authorities have been trying to find its missing pieces which were looted and taken out of the country. But this week it was announced that twelve stolen pieces are finally being returned. Here's the story of how the Gypsy Girl finally made her way back home.
November 22, 2018
