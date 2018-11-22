World Share

Trashion and a look into sustainable fashion | Fashion | Showcase

A Russian designer is using what others would call trash, to create a new type of fashion, known as Trashion. And while you might not jump at the chance to wear what technically used to be garbage, Artur Brazhe's creations might have you thinking outside the recycling box. But while not everyone goes to the great lengths Artur Brazhe does, there are ways of being more eco-friendly. Toget some tips on how, Showcase is joined by author Tara Button.