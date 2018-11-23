POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asia Bibi's lawyer speaks out | Should the UK give her asylum?
16:11
World
Asia Bibi's lawyer speaks out | Should the UK give her asylum?
There are growing calls for the UK to give asylum to Christian woman Asia Bibi, recently acquitted of blasphemy charges in Pakistan. But some have suggested that protecting her could become a liability. We speak to her lawyer. Guests: Saiful Malook Asia Bibi's defence lawyer Charles Shoebridge Security analyst Omar Waraich Amnesty International's deputy South Asia Director France's fuel protests Thousands of people across France have been protesting against a hike in fuel prices, caused by a new carbon tax. It’s part of the government’s efforts to move away from fossil fuels. But hundreds of demonstrators, known as the ‘yellow vests’, have been injured in clashes with the police. Is this the cost of clean air?
November 23, 2018
