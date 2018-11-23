POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Widlfire: Thanksgiving hope rises from ashes of Paradise
01:57
World
California Widlfire: Thanksgiving hope rises from ashes of Paradise
Thousands of evacuees from California's wildfires have been spending their Thanksgiving in shelters and makeshift camps, as heavy rainfall is helping put out the fires. At least 84 people have been killed, and more than 560 are still missing. Harry Horton spent the Thanksgiving holiday with families who fled the fires, and others who stayed behind. #California #Wildfire #Thanksgiving
November 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?