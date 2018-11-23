POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nissan fires chairman Carlos Ghosn | Money Talks
Nissan's board has fired its chairman, Carlos Ghosn. He's under arrest in Japan, facing financial misconduct charges. But Ghosn remains atop French carmaker Renault, which says there's not enough evidence to boot him from the top spot. Mobin Nasir reports on the vastly different responses, and how they've cast a shadow over the future of the 19 year-alliance between the auto giants. #Nissan #CarlosGhosn #Japan
November 23, 2018
