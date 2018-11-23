Denmark suspends arms sales to Riyadh | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pressure continues to mount on Saudi Arabia following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate. Some countries have now halted arms sales to the oil-rich kingdom, and they're calling on others to do the same until those responsible are brought to justice. But as Reagan des Vignes reports, the Saudis still have a key ally on their side. For more on the story, we speak to Dominic Dudley, editor at Gulf States News. #Khashoggi #Denmark #SaudiArabia
November 23, 2018
