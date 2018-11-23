BizTech Share

Democrats pledge to block Trump's agenda | Money Talks

Democrats have ended eight years of Republican rule in the US House of Representatives, while Republicans are expected to add a few seats to their slim majority in the Senate. It leaves Congress in gridlock, but Democrats say it's just what they need to loosen Donald Trump's grip on policy-making. But it's another event on the horizon that's got financial markets uneasy. Laila Humairah has more. And we are joined by Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Uspolitics #Democrats #Trump