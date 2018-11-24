POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Cuban Doctors: Doctors return home after agreement ditched
World
Brazil Cuban Doctors: Doctors return home after agreement ditched
Cuba says it will pull more than 11-thousand doctors out of Brazil. That came after Brazil's far-right president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro described Cuban doctors working in Brazil as "slaves". The Communist Party of Cuba described the comments as "contemptuous and threatening". But its decision is expected to affect healthcare for many Brazilians. Ed Augustin reports from Havana. #CubanDoctors #Brazil #Bolsonaro
November 24, 2018
