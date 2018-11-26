POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rising US interest rates raise borrowing costs | Money Talks
Rising US interest rates raise borrowing costs | Money Talks
Rising US interest rates are pushing-up the cost of loans for emerging economies, putting more pressure on their bottom lines. Our senior business producer, Mobin Nasir, caught-up with Turkey's former development minister and economic adviser to the presidency, Lutfi Elvan, at the Development Finance Summit in Istanbul. He began by asking him what developing economies should be prioritising. #USinterests #Finance #DevelopmentFinanceSummit
November 26, 2018
