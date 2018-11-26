Benchmark Brent falls below $60 a barrel | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Traders in the US have returned from the Thanksgiving holiday to a crude awakening- with oil prices falling to their lowest levels in more than a year. There are growing fears of a global oversupply as barrels pile up and demand slows. Traders are also wondering whether Saudi Arabia will be able to cut supply as planned, as President Donald Trump ramps up the pressure to keep prices low. For more on the story, we speak to Derek Brower, director at RS Energy Group. #OilPrices #SaudiArabia #Trump
November 26, 2018
