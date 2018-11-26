POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
St. Petersburg's Communal Apartments: 85,000 people live in run-down buildings
It's been 27 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but in St. Petersburg, traces of the communist era live on. The city is home to the largest number of communal apartments in Russia. The idea was to save space by housing several families in a single room. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, nowadays, these apartments are just a place for people living on the edge. #StPetersburg #SovietUnion #Housing
November 26, 2018
