POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brussels backs Theresa May’s Brexit deal. But can she convince her own parliament?
02:52
World
Brussels backs Theresa May’s Brexit deal. But can she convince her own parliament?
Negotiations between Britain and the European Union haven’t been easy. They’ve been so rough that two of the UK’s Brexit secretaries resigned. But after nearly 20 months of talks, EU member states have agreed to a deal that will see the UK leave the bloc. Now all the British prime minister has to do is convince her own parliament. But can she? Hyder Abbasi reports
November 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?