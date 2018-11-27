World Share

Children of European foreign fighters who joined Daesh want to return home

Daesh has been one of the most brutal terror groups in modern times. They've murdered, raped and mutilated thousands of innocent people. But the group has lost almost all of its territory. And those under the age of 18 who came from Europe or were born to Daesh's European fighters are now stranded. Should they be allowed to return home? Or do they pose too much of a security risk? Natalie Poyhonen explains #ISIS