TRT World Citizen launches its 2019 campaign ‘Women of War’

As of this moment, at least a third of the world's countries are involved in some form of conflict. The biggest victims are always civilians. And, in war zones, women will often be specifically targeted. In Liberia, more than 40,000 women were victims of sexual violence during its first civil war. In Rwanda, at least 250,000 were raped and abused in just one year. The UN has designated rape as a weapon of war, but its widespread use continues to wreak havoc on communities. TRT World Citizen, the philanthropic arm of the network, has launched a campaign to raise awareness of this issue. It's called 'Women of War'.